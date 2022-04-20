Jiofiber Launches Entertainment Bonanza

Mumbai: Jio, India’s largest telecom and broadband provider, has announced the launch of another revolutionary product under the JioFiber postpaid category, that provides:

1. Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users – Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.

2. Unlimited entertainment now starting at only Rs 100 extra – Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

3. Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to leading 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema

LAUNCH DATE:

The new plans will be made available to all users from 22nd April 2022.

NEW POSTPAID ENTERTAINMENT PLANS

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:

A. Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

Select your entertainment plan in MyJio Pay advance rental for the new plan selected

B. Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone Select the entertainment plan in MyJio Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.

