Jeep Grand Cherokee Features, On Road Price in India

Pune: Jeep India announced the start of production of the 5th generation Grand Cherokee at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune making it the Brand’s fourth nameplate to be made in India. Already synonymous for its contemporarily styling and unrivalled capability, the most awarded SUV has become the byword for Jeep luxury. With a suite of next-generation Advanced Driving Technologies and signature capability in a luxurious & comfortable interior, the all-new Grand Cherokee offers a truly remarkable & engaging driving experience.

The 5th generation Grand Cherokee has an all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combined to improve vehicle performance, safety, and reliability. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, the all-new Grand Cherokee is packed with next generation features and technologies that make it standout in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

Speaking at the start of production ceremony, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "The all-new Grand Cherokee promises exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers.”

The contemporary luxury SUV draws from its legacy of previous generations of Grand Cherokee, which debuted 30 years ago establishing the segment as we know it. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee exudes refinement, thanks to its modern and new-age design, brand-new interior and packed with numerous premium and lifestyle features including

· FULL SUITE – Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System.

· Active Noise Control System

· 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers

· Multiple options to customize user experience

· Full Connectivity package with remote functions

· 24x7 Dedicated Assistance

· The interior front panel featuring slim HVAC vents, a re-aligned center stack with comfort entry feature for greater driver accessibility and 10” Heads up display, 10.1-inch (25.6-cm) touchscreen radio, 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel as well as segment-first available 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger interactive display

· All 5 seats offer premium Capri leather with perforated inserts

· A lowered, tapered roof improves the Grand Cherokee’s aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, and an impressive road presence.

· The lowered beltline and the expansive glass around the vehicle including the large panoramic sunroof allow more light into the cabin and increase outward visibility

Another one of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee’s notable features is the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System coupled with Selec-Terrain traction management system offers the choice between on- and off-road settings to ensure optimum 4x4 performance. The all-new Grand Cherokee is, a combination of sophistication, advanced technologies, elegance, powerful performance, and an unmatched ability to take on a variety of terrain.

Bookings now open

Bookings for the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now open on the Jeep India website and at select Jeep dealerships across the country. The SUV will go on display in showrooms soon while deliveries will start by the end of the month.