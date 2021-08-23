Indians Visiting UAE Countries Can Do UPI Payments

Good news for Indians visiting UAE. The hurdles faced by Indian visitors with respect to online payments is all set to end. The UAE will now allow payments to be made through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

Thus, the United Arab Emirates has become the third country to allow UPI payments for Indians. The National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) in partnership with Mashreq Bank will make UPI payments easier for Indian visitors visiting UAE countries.

UPI users from India can now do foreign transactions in the same way they do back home. It is estimated that this will benefit 20 lakh Indians visiting the UAE for business and other reasons. AIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla said this would be very useful for visitors as well as UAE residents with respect to cashless payments.

Earlier, Singapore and Bhutan allowed UPI payments. There are a total of 50 third party UPI apps in India. Among them, PhonePay, GooglePay, Paytm and AmazonPay have become popular in the market. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indian travellers with passports to enter the country on tourist visas. However, it clarified that only Indians who have been abroad for the last 14 days can visit the country. The UAE offers similar facilities to travellers from Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. Passengers are required to undergo the RTPCR‌ test on the ninth day in addition to the day of arrival in the UAE.