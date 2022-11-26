Hyderabad Based AZAD Delivers NAS Parts to Boeing

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered complex precision parts for Aerospace, Clean Energy, Defense, Oil & Gas and SPS OEMs has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The consignment is a part of the contract secured by AZAD in the September 2021.



Ashwani Bhargava, senior director, supply chain for Boeing India said, “We congratulate AZAD Engineering on completing the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard parts for us. It is yet another demonstration of the company’s global manufacturing capability – this truly is Make in India for the world.”



The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft. The strong partnership is a result of AZAD’s continuous enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. AZAD has achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in today’s cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure.



Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering, said, “The breakthrough is the direct result of fastidious planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management. I appreciate and thank the sincere effort put in by everyone involved. We have time and again reiterated the trust of our partners by flawless delivery achieved through a constant emphasis on a culture of quality and industrial safety.”



AZAD has built phenomenal expertise and established a center of excellence in manufacturing turbine blades and has positioned itself as a technology-driven, innovative company with a manufacturing facility which meets quality standards for global OEMs.

Supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by the Government of India, AZAD plans to cater to Defence and Space programs. AZAD is all set to launch an additional manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, that will feature dedicated working plants and create CoE for each of our esteemed customers, equipped with state-of-the art machines and other facilities like Assembly, Testing, Special Processes, R&D, etc.



