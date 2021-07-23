Hero Glamour Xtec With Bluetooth, Charger, Turn by Turn Navigation: Affordable?

On Tuesday, Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of its Glamour Xtec motorcycle. There are two variants of the Hero Glamour Xtec: a drum variant and a disc variant. The drum variant costs 78,900 rupees, while the disc variant costs 83,500 rupees (ex-showroom, Delhi).

A slew of new features have been added to the 125cc commuter motorcycle. Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, an integrated USB charger, a side-stand engine cutoff, and a bank angle sensor are just a few of the features. The instrument cluster displays data such as gear position indication, real-time mileage, and so on.

Xtec, according to the two-wheeler manufacturer, will boost Glamour's appeal even more. The 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber suspension, front 240 mm disc brakes, larger rear tyre, and 180 mm of ground clearance, according to the manufacturer, guarantee a comfortable riding experience.

The Hero Glamour Xtec has an H-shaped position lamp with an LED headlamp in terms of appearance. According to the manufacturer, the light provides 34% more illumination. It also has 3D branding, rim tapes, and matte blue accents.

A 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection powers the Hero Glamour Xtec. It is said to be 7% more fuel-efficient than the previous model. At 7,500 rpm, the engine produces 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque, while at 6,000 rpm, it produces 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque.

With its first-in-class features, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, claimed that the new Glamour Xtec delivers an "X" element to the segment.

"It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price," he further added.

In 2005, Hero MotoCorp released the Glamour commuter motorcycle. Along with the Splendor series models, it has been one of the brand's main volume generators since then.