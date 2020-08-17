Hayden Enters Fruits And Vegetables Cleanser Segment

To the families driven by the desire to keep fit and eat healthy Hey Tomorrow Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. launched its first product, Hayden - a Fruit & Vegetable Wash liquid on 16th August 2020.

“With special properties to penetrate uneven surfaces of fruits and vegetables to eject all dirt, 99.9% of germs, pesticides and other impurities embedded in them, Hayden is made only from Natural Extracts making it the only product in the market that’s 100% organic” said Anitha Nallapati – Director.

Hey Tomorrow is a pioneering brand that aims to come up with unique solutions for everyday problems. Hayden is expected to cater to the needs of both personal users and also establishments who aspire to maintain highest hygiene standards in their food.

The company has invested thoroughly in its own R&D and advanced Laboratories worldwide.

Hey Tomorrow has received investments of 1.5Cr from Akira Bharathi Corporate and 3Cr from 99Ventures. The company with a 80 employee team comprising of Sales, Marketing, R&D, Procurement, Logistics and Administrative teams. With an investment of 9Cr, it is establishing a fully automated plant using technology that doesn’t require human contact in the entire process of manufacturing.

Expected to be completed by end of 2021, the plant itself would be creating 150 direct and indirect jobs and the company plans to expand very rapidly to open employment opportunities to a larger group of skilled workforce giving priority to local talent from Telangana State.

The Vegetable & Fruit Cleansers segment in India is estimated at 2400Cr by 2025 with an expected growth rate of 300%. With an expected annual turnover of 14Cr, Hey Tomorrow aspires to make the best use of this opportunity.

“For now, collaborations with profound manufacturing plants in India holding highest processing standards have been made to ensure that Hayden offers results that are very hard to match by any of the competitor products currently in the market today” said Monica Ravilla – Director.

The launch reflected futuristic vision of Hey Tomorrow right from the packaging of Hayden which was designed to allow incorporations of accessories for various purposes later as the users might want.

The label design too follows a ‘Customer friendly’ approach having all of its contents in legible fonts & sizes allowing readers to know about the product and what went into it.

Hayden will be initially made available at Rs.279 for the 500ml and Rs.135 for the 200ml bottles.

With the company planning to allocate budgets for market penetration, marketing and advertising, Hayden will be available across all National & Regional Modern Retail chain stores and also on all major online marketplaces like amazon, flipkart, Dunzo, Big Basket, Swiggy, Zomato, Grofers, JioMart, Paytm Mall and many more partners it would sign up in the due course of time.

Director – Anitha Nallapati concluded the event saying “It’s not about how long we live but how well we live. It’s the little things we do every day that add up to what we call a healthy lifestyle. And Hey Tomorrow is here to offer more innovative products that would better our lives.”