An Era of Test Drives Comes to an End with Droom’s Trusted Automobile E-Commerce Platform

Droom, India’s pioneering automobile e-commerce platform, launches its all-new 360-degree ad campaign that is bold and ready to disrupt the way used vehicles are bought in India. With this campaign, Droom is encouraging consumers to buy a used vehicle online with “Droom Trust” which does away with the need for the antiquated and subjective process of taking a ‘Test Drive’.

With its proprietary technology, tools, and services, Droom offers a 21st century e-commerce experience for used vehicles. It offers India’s largest selection of automobiles — both used & new, cars & 2-wheelers, and other vehicles too. The buyers are assured of low prices because of its investments in technology, low-cost structure, and no investment in physical stores. Every vehicle sold at Droom goes through a rigorous 1,100-point inspection and certification for its condition, pricing, and history. From Droom’s mobile apps or website, users can search for vehicles or create buying requirements, book vehicles, get multiple options for loan and insurance, and get the vehicle delivered at their doorstep. The vehicle can be returned before making full payment and every vehicle comes with six months warranty of up to Rs. 50 lakhs.

Speaking on the launch of their new ad campaign, Mohit Ahuja, Chief Marketing Officer, Droom, said, “From its inception, Droom has injected process, clarity and pride in the used vehicle market. It gives us great satisfaction that we have been able to gain the consumers’ trust and have transformed the way used vehicles are purchased and sold in India. Through this campaign, we aim to spread awareness about how our customers are assured of an unparalleled buying experience when they buy a used vehicle online with Droom.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, adds, “Buying a car without a test drive is unheard of. But when Droom goes to great lengths to take care of every detail associated with buying a used vehicle, then it’s right to question – why test drive? The thought has been brought alive by showcasing the banter between a new-age couple where the wife has relied on Droom to surprise her husband.”

The 360-degree campaign #RIPTestDrive will be live across channels on TV, besides digital, outdoor, radio, and social media.

Watch the TVC here