Check Out How Apple iOS15 Multitasking Feature Works

Tech giant Apple has announced that the latest version of the company's mobile operating system iOS 15 will be available in recent as well as older devices later this year. Several developers are now using the beta version of iOS 15.

Here are some of the features of the upcoming OS in the iPhones.

Though there are many other features, the most rumoured feature is multitasking which allows users to effortlessly move content across apps. It is learned that in iOS 15, one can drag images, selected text, files and other content across apps.

This feature is said to be confirmed as Federico Viticci, of MacStories, posted a screen-recording of the feature in action on Twitter. The feature that allows iPhones to drag and drop content looks familiar to what is found on Apple’s iPads.

Though this feature earlier existed on iPadOS, there are still some changes and it looks like this feature is finally available on iPhones.

However, it might just be easier to copy and paste text and images, which is already possible on iOS 14. Dragging files, on the other hand, seems like it might come in handy, depending on whatever you have in mind.

In order to use the feature right away, users will first need to make sure they are running the developer beta version of iOS 15. Once the update has been completed, users can simply use the copy and paste option.

If you have an iPhone and you are wondering whether Apple will release iOS 15 to your device later this year, there’s one simple way to check. If you are currently running iOS 14, then your device will be updated to iOS 15.