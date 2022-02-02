Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Timeless Diamond Jewellery At ORRA’s ‘Diamond Festival’

Bangalore: This Valentine’s Day, ORRA re-introduces its most celebrated Diamond Festival, equipped with exciting discounts and benefits on their bestselling diamond jewellery. With a meticulously crafted diamond jewellery collection that showcases exceptional craftsmanship and classic diamond designs, ORRA ensures a shopping experience with great value on every purchase.

To give a sparkling start to your new year, ORRA introduces:

Flat 10% off on products up to 2 Lakhs

Flat 15% off on products costing between 2 and 5 Lakhs

Flat 20% off on products above 5 Lakhs

In addition to this, ORRA has curated two special jewellery designs for Valentine’s Day-

The Valentine’s Set consists of a pair of diamond-studded hoop earrings and 2 multi-use diamond heart pendants with a classic chain at an offer price of Rs.39,999.

Set in 14kt gold, this multi-use diamond jewellery set also comes in another design priced at INR 39,000.

Understanding the importance of celebrating love on Valentine’s Day, ORRA has curated two perfect multiuse and versatile earring-pendant diamond jewellery sets to gift your partner the ultimate symbol of love.

For the diamond festival, ORRA has handpicked intricately crafted diamond jewellery that characterizes and brings to life ORRA’s brilliant legacy of jewellery making. The collection also boasts of ORRA Crown Star, 73 faceted diamonds by ORRA which makes it the brightest diamond in the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India said, ‘’ With the onset of the wedding season and Valentine’s Day, we want to bolster this Diamond Festival as one of the most valuable experiences for our customers. We have mindfully created a diverse collection of the most astonishing diamond jewellery at ORRA to provide our customers with a jewellery destination for their special milestones in life.’’

The offers and Valentine’s Day set are available across ORRA’s retail stores in India and online.