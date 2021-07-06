B New Mobiles Plans 100 New Stores, Eyes 1K Crore Turnover

Hyderabad: B New Mobiles, a multi-brand mobile handset retailer, on Monday achieved a rare milestone when its store count crossed 100 mark. The company opened two new stores in Vizag on Monday, taking the total number of stores under its operation to 101.

Speaking at the opening of two new outlets, Y.D.Balaji Chowdary, Chairman and Managing Director, said that the company would open 100 more new stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by December 2022. Of the new stores planned, 25 will come up in Hyderabad. The company plans to invest Rs 50 crore in the expansion.

B New which started its operations with its first store in Vijayawada in September 2014 currently has 82 stores in AP and 19 in Telangana. It has served over 50 lakh customers so far.

“Most of our stores are in tier 3 & 2 cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We have stores in cities like Tirupati, Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa and in towns like Tanuku Tadepalligudem, Gudiwada. We have established a store for each one lakh population. We are planning to open more,” said YD Balaji Chowdary.

Chowdary said the company’s customer-centric approach is yielding good results. “We give customers top priority. All our stores are equipped with live demo counters which help the customers touch and feel the products they are buying. Our prices are lower than those available online and we have the latest gadgets and devices on sale. Further, we also help customers on the issues related to insurance, new applications and operating issues post the sale,” he explained.

On the revenue from, B New Mobiles, which has a strong team of over 700 people across two States, clocked a turnover of Rs 700 crore during financial year 2020-21. It is aiming at Rs 1,000 crore turnover in FY 2021-22 said Y.Sai Nikhilesh, ED, B New Mobiles.

Recently, the company forayed into online sales space with a promise of mobile handset delivery within two hours after placing an order on WhatsApp or its website.