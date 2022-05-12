Arvind SmartSpaces Introduces Industry-first end-to-end Digital Sales Platform For Customers

Bangalore: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL), one of India's leading Real Estate development company, is set to revolutionize home buying by creating a completely seamless and transparent home buying experience through digital innovation by embedding transparency and self-sufficiency into the process for the customers. The real estate brand today announced the launch of its digital sales platform which, in an industry first move, will enable customers not only to view entire inventory listings but also can get complete information of the price per unit. Arvind SmartSpaces, in a move to ensure the best customer experience along with best in class transparency, is leveraging technology to provide customers with the option to choose their homes, buy their dream home, and monitor the progress of the project, at anytime from anywhere in the world.

The online sales platform, a seamless extension of the website will provide virtual walkthroughs of the projects to the customers. Customers will also be able to view spaces within their potential home and will be able to experience the interiors. Arvind SmartSpaces will also enable customers to virtually get a view out of their balconies and look at the surroundings through the integration of the VR model into the existing website. In its first-of-its-kind offering, the exact units, position within the project, layout and the entire inventory will be also visible to anyone on the platform. The seamless integration onto the website makes purchasing homes as easy as booking movie tickets, where customers can see exactly which units are available, while also being able to catch a glimpse of the trailer of a premium, luxurious lifestyle that they are about to buy into.

Mr. Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, said, “In the past, one did not always associate a real estate businesses with trust and transparency. Our aim is to bring about a paradigm shift in the industry that changes this very mindset. Coming from a legacy brand like Arvind Ltd., we have always strived for the highest quality, and the most ethical business practices. With technology at our disposal, we are now able to empower customers and give them the all project related information in real time at their fingertips, something that seemed improbable in our industry. Our customers and their needs have always been at the center of all our operations, designs and processes, and we extend this ideology into this sales platform. While we are piloting this platform with one of our projects in Bangalore, we aim to extend this to all our new projects going forward.”

At launch, customers will be able to virtually visit, and buy homes at Arvind Bel Air, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Eventually, customers will be able to book and purchase homes in various other locations, as the brand will incorporate this technology into all forthcoming projects. The Company has approximately 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore and Pune

