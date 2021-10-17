Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX On Road Price, Mileage

Ampere Electric has launched its new addition Magnus EX which gives a mileage of up to 121 kms per charge. The ex-showroom price of Magnus EX in Hyderabad comes at Rs 68,999. The new electric vehicle Magnus EX's slanted cradle design gives you dual benefits of large space for boot space and for the easy removal of the battery to take home and charge.

The vehicle comes with a removable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery which can be easily charged in any five-amp socket at home, office or anywhere. The Magnus EX comes in two modes- power and super saver eco mode which resembles the battery consumption while riding.

It is believed that the new Magnus EX is specially designed for taller people giving a large legroom space of 450 mm which can be useful for easy stretching or one can stack essentials while driving.

The company gives a three-year warranty on the vehicle covering major aggregates, assurance of aftercare. The Magnus EX comes in three colours- metallic red, graphite black and galactic grey.

The EV also has some more features like vehicle finder, anti-theft alarm, easy to remove battery, under-seat large storage space and boot light to easily identify items. To add safety measures, the vehicle has an LED headlight surrounded by chrome embellishments.

