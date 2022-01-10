Adidas Introduces Glow In The Dark 4d Running Shoe: The Ultra4d

New Delhi: Today, adidas introduces the ULTRA4D, an evolution of the iconic Ultraboost 4D running shoe. Launching in two new colorways with a glow in the dark feature, the latest addition to the franchise combines the recognizable silhouette of the Ultraboost with the data driven 4D midsole.

Epitomizing a fashion-forward approach, the ULTRA4D is more than a running shoe. While it benefits from the iconic 4D silhouette, it has been designed to cater to a range of activities, ensuring it can easily transition from running to streetwear.

Launching in black and white colorways, the ULTRA4D is designed to be seen in the light and glow in the dark. Adding a sleek and premium feel to the shoe, the glow in the dark look elevates the shoe’s fashion appeal, providing runners with a product that is equally technically advanced and stylish.

adidas ULTRA4D features:

Upper: A lightweight Primeknit upper, 50% of which is made with recycled polyester, supported by the signature ULTRABOOST heel counter and lace cage for extra stability.

Midsole: The adidas 4D lattice midsole was developed using years of athlete data. It is 3D printed to help deliver tuned support and cushioning right where it’s needed.

Charlotte Heidmann, Product Manager, adidas Running, said: “We created the ULTRA4D to elevate our pinnacle performance iconic models by combining the iconic Ultraboost silhouette with the 4D midsole. Adding the glow in the dark effect in the upper shows our continuous commitment to innovate through performance and style. This shoe is a true icon in light and dark.”

The ULTRA4D is available in a black and white colorway from January 10th 2022 at online store, the adidas app and selected retail partners with a price of 21,999/-