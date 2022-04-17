ABD’s Sterling Reserve wins Gold at the DMAasia Createffect ECHO Awards

Mumbai: Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited’s (ABD) premium offering, Sterling Reserve has won a Gold for its marketing campaign ‘Chase the Next’ in the Food and Beverage category at the DMAasia Createffect ECHO Awards 2021-22.

The DMAasia ECHO Awards brings as a jury, the best in advertising, marketing, and media management. This year, hundreds of campaigns from 75 plus businesses and over 30 agencies competed for recognition.

In ‘ECHO’, one of the most coveted marketing awards in the world, the judging is considered equally on strategy, creativity and results on campaigns that target the business-to-consumer audience to sell products in today's digital data-driven ecosystem.

On winning the Award, ABD India's Executive Deputy Chairman, Shekhar Ramamurthy said, “We are delighted for Sterling Reserve winning Gold at the prestigious DMAasia ECHO Awards’21-22, which celebrates and awards marketing excellence. At Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), we keep the consumer at the centre of our thinking and deliver effectively. Sterling Reserve has been crafting innovative strategies to connect with young adults and this has resulted in the brand being one of the fastest-growing globally.”

Sterling Reserve has constantly been creating engaging activations on multiple platforms to connect with its audiences. Over the past few years, this has resulted in unique interventions like the Sterling Reserve Project – a content-led digital platform for music, comedy, and the performing arts; the Gaming Pack that leveraged the growing consumer interest in gaming and the Earth Edition – an effort to build on sustainability in packaging. The brand is committed to achieving its business objectives with more disruptive consumer-centric marketing interventions in the future as well.