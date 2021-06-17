YSRCP's RK Roja Satire on Nara Lokesh Over AP Inter Exams Cancellation Demand

CHITTOOR: YSRCP Nagari MLA and APSFC Chairperson RK Roja trained guns on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary,Nara Lokesh over his comments and demands to have the AP Intermediate examinations cancelled. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she criticized Lokesh for his demands to have the exams cancelled and issuing threats to file cases in the court, despite the Andhra Pradesh government giving clarity on the conduct of exams. She said both father and son had nothing to do and were indulging in such frivolous demands and allegations against the Government. “ Do they have any responsibility towards the State? ’’ she questioned.

Does Lokesh also want students in the state to lag behind in education like himself, she scoffed. The YSRCP MLA said that Nara Lokesh should take note of the fact that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet taken a definite decision on whether or not to conduct tests in the State. She clarified that the Chief Minister was waiting for a suitable time to conduct these examinations, when the COVID cases subside, keeping in mind the future of the children.

Roja said the corona positivity rate in the State is currently at six percent and it would take at least a week’s time to check if the exams can be conducted and ensure that the students get quality education. Taking another dig at Nara Lokesh she said that students of average intelligence like Lokesh would be happy if there were no exams, but students who studied well would be upset if the exams were cancelled, she laughed.

Roja opined that Intermediate education is the basis for competitive exams like NEET and EAMCET and that the cancellation of exams in this context would create an impassive attitude among students.

As per the reports, the State Education Department is planning to conduct the Intermediate exams in the first week of July followed by SSC exams in the last week of the same month.

A meeting with the Chief Minister will be organized today, June 17 to discuss the conduct of SSC (10th) and Intermediate exams. Second-year Intermediate practical exams were already conducted in March 2021 and the Government is analyzing the possibilities of conducting the theory exam in the first week of July” said Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh. He emphasized the need to conduct SSC and Intermediate exams as a standard to provide admissions to colleges.

