YSRCP Will Win Tirupati Bypolls On Its Own Merit: Pedireddy

TIRUPATI: Asserting that the 22-month governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the trump card for the Tirupati by-poll, YSRCP has picked the TDP gauntlet to treat the election as a referendum. Speaking to media here on Sunday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accepted the challenge of Chandrababu’s referendum saying that YSRCP MPs will resign in case the Party loses in Tirupati and asked Naidu whether his Party MPs will quit otherwise.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his April 14 Tirupati bypoll campaign, in wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases and instead the Chief Minister has sent letters to every household explaining the development and welfare programmes initiated by his government in the past 22 months. He urged the voters to cast their valuable vote for YSRCP and strengthen the government.

The Minister further slammed opposition TDP, BJP and Pawan Kalyan for their false propaganda and termed Pawan Kalyan as a political paid artiste. He asked the BJP leaders why would people vote for their party, whether for failing to fulfill bifurcation promises, or betraying the State on special status and dared them to speak on those issues and tell people what they had done to the State. BJP leaders have degraded more than Chandrababu Naidu and are resorting to character assassination of the YSRCP candidate, he said and added that the three parties have a secret pact to face YSRCP.

Recalling Pawan Kalyan’s criticism on BJP leaders during 2019 polls, the Minister said that everyone had witnessed his dual stand, who earlier made harsh comments on BJP and teamed with them post-elections. Neither Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan had ever spoken on increasing prices of daily commodities or questioned BJP on the inflation that the State is facing. BJP with its brute majority in parliament has been ignoring Andhra Pradesh, yet YSRCP MP’s have raised about special status various times.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented over 90 percent of the promises made in the manifesto and has redefined welfare by doing more than what was promised. Prioritizing farmer welfare, the state government had set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras, assisted farmers through YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, and provided MSP for their crops. The government established a village volunteer system delivering the welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, or political affiliations. Apart from welfare schemes, the Chief Minister had also taken up many developmental works like revamping government schools with world-class infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, rolled out 1088 new ambulances, and also setting up 16 new medical colleges, he said.

