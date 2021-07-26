YSRCP Victory in Municipal Elections Unprecedented in History of AP: Sajjala

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) state general secretary and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed said that the people have once again voted for the popular rule of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaking to the media at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday after the stupendous victory of the party in the Eluru Municipal Corporations elections, he said that the results of the Municipal Corporation elections were unprecedented in the history of Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP leader said that the present government was providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste, religion, and parties as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

With this victory (Eluru), YSRCP has won all the 12 Municipal Corporations, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said and this is a unique victory that has happened in the history of the State.

He elaborated further stating that in Eluru, the people voted unanimously for the YSRCP. While 56.3 percent of people voted for YSRCP, the Opposition TDP was limited to just 28.2 percent voting percentage. The people unilaterally voted for the YSRCP in the elections. The same results were seen even in the MPTC and ZPTC results, Sajjala said.