YSRCP Seeks EC Action Against TDP For Threatening Tirupati Voters

TADEPALLI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), to take action against the Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu, the opposition parties -BJP, Jana Sena and Congress party leaders for allegedly threatening voters and pilgrims in the Tirupati Parliamentary Constituency during the Tirupati by-polls held on April 17.

In a letter written by the YSRCP represented by State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, requested that the ECI take legal action against the above-mentioned Opposition parties for their high-handed behaviour with the pilgrims who were on their way to Tirumala for darshan. This was a pre-planned intention by them to divert the voters and obstruct the polling, the YSRCP stated in its letter.

It was a collective effort of the other Opposition parties in collusion with TDP in a deliberate attempt to damage the YSRC Party's reputation, YSRCP stated in the letter to the ECI.

YSRCP's Letter to the Election Commission of India

Also Read: YSRCP To Complain To EC About TDP Conspiracies In Tirupati Bypolls

The Opposition TDP and other parties demanded that the by-election be cancelled making false allegations about bogus voting, particularly in the temple town of Tirupati. State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, rubbished the Opposition allegations and stated that the YSRCP need not resort to such tactics. Peddireddy slammed Chandrababu Naidu for stooping low and spreading false information on voting in the Tirupati bypoll. Speaking to media here on Saturday, the Minister said being aware of TDP's poll prospects, Naidu has been spreading false information that bogus votes are being cast and all this is to create unrest in the constituency where elections were being conducted peacefully.

He said despite knowing the election process and how voters are allowed into polling booths, Naidu has been making false allegations on bogus voting and it clearly shows the mental condition of Naidu. He slammed the yellow media for releasing a fake audio conversation of YSRCP leader and polling agent and said it had been recorded with dubbing artists.

Also Read: TDP False Propaganda Reflects Chandrababu's Mental State: Peddireddy