YSRCP Rubbishes TDP's Allegations Of Handing Over Sangam Dairy to Amul

AMARAVATI: YSRCP MLA Kilari Rosaiah ruled out TDP’s allegations on handing over Sangam Dairy to Amul, and stated that TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on cooperatives as they were ruined during the TDP regime.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the MLA said that it was the TDP leaders who have robbed dairy farmers by debilitating cooperative dairies but are blaming the government for being vindictive when taking action against the irregularities. He stated that ACB officials have conducted raids and then arrested Dhulipalla Narendra for indulging in corruption in Sangam Dairy, who had diverted the funds to DVC Trust for personal use. Although Sangam Dairy was established as a cooperative society, Dhulipalla has become a Chairman of the Trust and maintained it as his own firm. He dared the TDP leaders to speak on the irregularities that took place in Sangam Dairy rather than falsely accusing the government of taking revenge.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu had destroyed cooperative dairies just to safeguard the interests of his family-owned Heritage Group by shutting down Chittoor Dairy. Further, the MLA said that TDP leaders have lost the right to speak on farmer welfare, as they utterly failed to implement loan waiver scheme and cheated farmers. As promised to increase income to dairy farmers during padayatra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled it by signing an MoU with Amul who is already paying more than the other existing dairies. He said AMUL is a worldwide cooperative society and they came to Andhra Pradesh with an agreement that the profits would be shared among the farmers of the State.

