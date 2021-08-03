YSRCP MPs Protest Along With Vizag Steel Plant Workers At AP Bhavan For 2nd Day

VISAKHAPATNAM STEEL PLANT PRIVATISATION: NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs once again came in support of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers who protesting for the second day in the capital city. They expressed solidarity with the agitation undertaken by the steelworkers on Tuesday held at the Andhra Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy assured their support to the steel plant workers who were trying to make their voice heard in the Nation’s capital. With the deadline for the general elections approaching soon we should continue the movement against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant for a year, Vijayasai Reddy said. No government should take a decision on privatization right before the elections which will be detrimental. He called on everyone to come forward and continue the agitation for a year. If necessary you can resort to going to courts and try to get a stay on the process. There are many issues in the government’s decision to privatize Visakhapatnam steel, he alleged which is known to the higher-ups in the government, he stated. So it is best to approach the judiciary and make efforts to stop the privatization.

We will continue our support and in the struggle undertaken by the steel plant workers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has always sought to protect the interests of Visakhapatnam steel plant workers and employees, he said. “YSRCP support and cooperation will always be there for the struggle of steel plant workers. On this occasion, I assure all of you that we will stand by you and fight with you, " Vijayasai Reddy concluded.

YSRCP MPs Margani Bharat, Kotagiri Sridhar, Chintha Anuradha, V Sathyavathi, Goddeti Madhavi, Vanga Geetha and MVV Satyanarayana participated in the dharna.

