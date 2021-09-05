YSRCP MLC Iqbal Questions TDP's Sincerity On Women Safety
Sep 05, 2021, 17:39 IST
ANANTAPUR: YSR Congress Party MLC Shaik Mohammed Iqbal expressed his ire against the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and questioned them about their sincerity on the issue of women’s safety in the State of Andhra Pradesh,
Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that TDP leaders Nara Lokesh and Varla Ramaiah were speaking without any awareness or understanding of the situation. "Criticism of the State Home Minister M Sucharitha and the DGP Gautam Sawang was totally meaningless," he fired.
Speaking further he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought in the DISHA Act for the protection of women. He lauded the AP police and said that a charge sheet could be filed within 7 days of the crime, a feat that was achieved only by the State Police, he asserted.
Clarifying further he said that the DISHA Act needed the President’s assent and then only the fast track courts could be set up. He also questioned the TDP leaders as to why they had not questioned the Centre over the approval of the DISHA Act. The YSRCP MLC said the TDP should apologize to the judiciary and the police system in the State for making such statements.
