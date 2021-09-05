YSRCP MLC Iqbal Questions TDP's Sincerity On Women Safety

September 05, 2021

KRISHNA DISTRICT: A team from the MS Swaminathan Foundation lauded the services provided by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to the agriculture and allied sectors and hailed them as number one in the country. The delegation who was on a visit the Krishna district in the State on Saturday, visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) there. They praised the extraordinary services provided by the Integrated Call Centers and the Rythu Bharosa Kendra Channel.