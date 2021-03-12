YSRCP Confident of Clean Sweep in Municipal Polls

There have been several exit poll surveys that have been conducted in Andhra Pradesh in view of the Municipal Elections and pollsters are busy analyzing the results. Expectations of impressive performances are high among all the political parties, particularly with regard to their winning prospects in the municipality and corporation elections.

YSRCP is hoping for a clean sweep in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities while the main opposition Telugu Desam is also hoping against hope to grab a few municipalities and Corporations in view of the party's tarnished reputation.

Yet, the opposition has pinned hopes on Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Eluru Municipal Corporations due to the support of urban voters. However, a lower poll percentage is likely to throw upset their calculations. YSRCP, which initially expected a tough fight, is now confident of pocketing all 12 corporations.

The party leaders feel that unofficial exit polls predicted that YCP would make a clean sweep of the corporations and also bag 40-50 divisions in Vijayawada and Guntur municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, TDP sources said that the opposition could win in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur Municipal Corporations, according to private surveys and ground reports.

Party leaders said that alliance with the CPI party and cooperation of other leaders has brightened the winning chances of TDP in Urban Local Body polls.

Meanwhile, each party is claiming supremacy in the GVMC polls that were conducted on Wednesday. The results will be announced on March 14. The corporation has 98 divisions spread over from Bheemili to Anakapalle

General Secretary of the district unit of TDP, Pasarla Prasad, said that the party candidates fared well in the four Assembly segments that are represented by the TD. Visakhapatnam South MLA, however, switched his loyalty to YSRCP recently.

Similarly, the YSRCP in a social media release said it will win 63 divisions and two rebels would support them taking the total to 65 divisions. It also said TDP will win in 16 divisions and give a tough fight in 13 divisions. Similarly, Jana Sena/BJP combine will win in four divisions and CPI in one division, the release said.

