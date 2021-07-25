YSRCP Clean Sweep In Municipal Elections, Wins Eluru Corporation

Eluru Municipal Corporation Election 2021 Counting Results| West Godavari:The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-backed candidates have bagged the Eluru Municipal Corporation with a clear majority after winning more than 47 out of the 50 divisions, on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am. The Opposition TDP-backed candidates won just 3 seats while the BJP and Jana Sena Party failed to win even a single seat, where 171 candidates contested in the Eluru Municipal elections this year.

District authorities had made arrangements for the counting of votes at the CR Reddy Engineering College in Eluru. As part of the counting Special measures were taken to count the votes in two rounds simultaneously on 47 tables in the wake of the corona rules. Commissioner D. Chandrasekhar said 47 counting supervisors, along with another 254 staff, and an additional 200 Eluru Corporation staff would be involved in election counting duties. Only one agent along with the candidate will be allowed into the counting center.

State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney directed West Godavari District Collector Karthikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma to ensure that the counting is held following Covid protocol as per the directions of the High Court. SP Sharma said that Section 144 has been imposed till the counting of votes is completed and three-tier security has been set up with a total of 175 policemen deployed for this purpose.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has issued orders to resume counting of votes for the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections, which was kept in abeyance earlier in May. The High Court had given the green signal to the AP State Election Commission for counting and orders were issued to start counting from 8 a.m. on the 25th of this month.

Four senior officers were appointed as supervisors for the four counting halls. CCTV cameras at the counting centers are being monitored by officials. Election officials said that counting staff were sent into the hall only after they had undergone the mandatory COVID test and with protective masks and face shields.

Any form of celebration, rallies, or public meetings after the counting and final results declared are banned keeping in view the COVID protocol.

After one hour of counting for the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections, the results were clearly in favour of the YSRCP. It may be recollected three of the 50 divisions were already unanimously won by the YSRCP- backed candidates. Candidates who contested in the municipal elections were eagerly waiting for the results after the AP Municipal Elections ended in March, but only the Eluru Municipal Corporation results were withheld after a High Court verdict.

The SEC issued a notification to conduct a special meeting for the election of the Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in the Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 30. Special meetings for the election of second deputy mayors in 11 Municipal Corporations and second vice-chairpersons in 75 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats will also be held on the same day.

With this win, all the 12 municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh have been won by the YSRCP. The Mayor and deputy mayor election for 12 municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson election for all 75 municipalities and Nagar panchayats were held in the state on March 10. While the counting of votes was held on March 14, except for Eluru municipal corporation. YSRCP had earlier won all 11 corporations and 73 municipalities out of 75 in the elections.