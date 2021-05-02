TIRUPATI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is all slated to win and retain the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as its candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy established a comfortable lead over the TDP and BJP by noon on Sunday. By 3:45 PM the YSRCP candidate so far received 2, 77,000 votes and is slated to win the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections with a huge majority. The counting of votes is still underway and the numbers of votes could increase further and the majority win.

The YSRCP candidate in his maiden election polled over 2.29 lakh votes as against about 1.33 lakh votes polled by his nearest Telugu Desam Party nominee Panabaka Lakshmi when 4.10 lakh votes were counted, according to Nellore District Collector and Returning Officer K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

BJP nominee K. Ratnaprabha got a little over 23,200 as counting in 25 rounds was taken up in 25 rounds amid tight security and strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol in D.K. Government Degree College for Women in Nellore for four Assembly segments in Nellore district and in SV Arts College in Tirupati for three Assembly segments in Chittoor district.

As many as 28 candidates including former Union Minister and Congress candidate Chinta Mohan were in the fray for the by-election which was held on April 17th. The Bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting YSRCP MP Balli Durgaprasad.

The YSRCP has strictly instructed its party ranks not to hold victory celebrations as per COVID rules issued by the Election Commission. To prevent the spread of Coronavirus cases, the Election Commission made it clear that the winning candidates should only take a letter from the Returning Officer and no celebrations will be permitted.

Dr M Gurumurthy Profile

A soft-spoken person Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy was born into a simple Dalit family at Mannasamudram, in Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district. Gurumurthy's parents were Ramanamma and Munikrishnaiah, and he has four older sisters and one younger sister.

His father Munikrishnaiah was a farmer and they had two acres of land. He received these lands from the government in 1975. Later he received the pattas to the land during the reign of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and is currently cultivating mangoes in it.

Gurumoorthy received his primary education in Mannasamudram up to class five and from class six to ten in the adjoining Bandarupalli ZP High School and completed his Intermediate education in Tirupati.

Guroomurthy qualified in the EAMCET and completed physiotherapy course at SWIMS in Tirupati. At that time, he often went and met YS Rajasekhara Reddy as a student union leader.

Even as he worked closely with his family, Gurumoorthy continued working as a physiotherapist in private hospitals. He later joined the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2017.

