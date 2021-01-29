YSRCP Breaks Bhuma Family Hold Over Vijaya Dairy Board After 26 Years

KURNOOL: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has broken Bhuma family hold of the Kurnool District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited (KDMPMACUL), also called Vijaya Milk Dairy Board after 26 years.

On Wednesday, the post of chairperson of the Vijaya Milk Dairy Board was given to the YSRCP leader SV Jagan Mohan Reddy, while Gangula Jayasimha Reddy and Ravikanth Reddy were given the post of directors in the 15-member dairy board.

It may be noted that three directors retired by rotation, for which the elections to the post of directors were held for the first time in 26 years. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a cousin of former Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy.

Bhuma Narayana Reddy, uncle of former MP Bhuma Nagireddy, was chairperson of the board for 26 years and this record has been broken by the YSRCP.

In the elections out of a total of 81 voters, 80 exercised their right to vote. Bhuma Akhila Priya's younger brother Bhuma Jagatvikhyat Reddy is also a member of the Dairy board. However, he is currently absconding after his alleged role in the sensational Bowenpally kidnap case in Hyderabad in which his sister Akhila Priya is embroiled as the main accused. He therefore did not exercise the right to vote. Vijaya Dairy had six candidates for three director posts.

Gangula Vijayasimha Reddy got 67 votes, SV Jagan Mohan Reddy got 65 votes and Ravikanth Reddy got 61 votes. There are 80 presidents of milk boards who filed three votes each. Due to the absence of elections last year, the three newly elected directors along with the existing nine directors will elect the Chairman of the Board.