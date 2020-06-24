TADEPALLY: Taking a serious note of his recent adverse comments against the party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) served a show-cause notice on Narsapuram Lok Sabha MP Ragurama Krishna Raju on Wednesday. YSRCP general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy issued the show-cause notice to this effect. The notice sought an explanation from the controversial MP on his alleged anti-party activities and false allegations made against his own party's MLAs.

Raghurama Krishna Raju was given seven days to respond to the notice and give his explanation.

“In the event of default to respond or your response not dissuading the party in this regard, further follow-up action would be initiated by the party and parliamentary party in accordance with the law,” MP Vijayasai Reddy said in the show-cause notice.

Here is the Full-Text Text of show cause notice:

Raghurama Krishna has been in the headlines for wrong reasons in the recent past for frequently making statements and comments that are not being seen as in line with the party’s stand. The marked shift in his approach deviating from the party’s line is intriguing for many within the party, who suspect that ‘there could be more to it than that meets the eye’.