YS Sharmila's Medak Tour Begins

MEDAK: YS Sharmila who is said to be conducting a tour of Telangana has chosen the Telangana Formation Day (June 2 ) for this program. As per reports she has started the tour from the joint Medak district from today. She reached Narsapur constituency and visited the family of an unemployed youth Venkatesh Yadav, who committed suicide as the Government had not released the notification for jobs. The family hails from Serilla village in Veldurthy Mandal. Venkatesh allegedly committed suicide after failing to get a notification for BEd and teacher jobs. Sharmila met the parents of the youth and conducted a press meet in Veldurthi and demanded that the government issue notification and complete the filling of one lakh ninety thousand vacancies in the State. Earlier she paid tributes to the Martyrs' Monument at Gun Park

Her followers have completed arrangements for Sharmila’s tour. It is known that YS Sharmila after she announced that she will be floating a new party in Telangana, has been organizing friendly gatherings district-wise with followers and admirers of the late YSR. She is slated to visit Gajwel which is CM KCR's constituency later.

