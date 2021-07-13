YS Sharmila Meets Family of Wanaparthy Youth Who Ended Life Over Unemployment

WANAPARTHY: YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila is currently touring Wanaparthy district in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday as part of her ‘Nirudyoga Nirahaara Deeksha’ protesting against the unemployment situation in the State. Activists gave a hearty welcome to YS Sharmila at the Kothakota Municipal Center on the occasion. YS Sharmila first reached Tatiparthi village in Gopalpeta Mandal to visit the family of a youth named Kondal who had allegedly committed suicide as he could not secure a job. She met Kendal's family members and was moved by their plight. Kondal had apparently visited Minister Niranjana Reddy several times seeking employment before taking his life. The leader also expressed her ire over the minister shedding fake tears over the death of the youth from Wanaparthy.

Later she participated in the hunger strike. A large number of YSR fans flocked there. She launched a three-day hunger strike to demand that a notification be issued for the unemployed. She said that Telangana has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Despite the seriousness of the unemployment problem, the Telangana Chief Minister KCR was oblivious to the conditions of unemployed youth, she stated. On this occasion, she demanded that 90 lakh vacancies be filled. The YSRTP leader declared that every Tuesday as Unemployment Week to stop the suicides of the unemployed and to highlight the situation before the State government.

According to the PRC report, 1.91 lakh jobs are to be created in the State, and more than 54 lakh unemployed people have registered for the job advertisement from TSPSC and are still waiting, she mentioned. YSRTP members Satyavati, Vijay Reddy, and Gautam Prasad joined her on the tour.

Also Read: Mahabubnagar: Sharmila To Highlight Unemployment With Hunger Strike