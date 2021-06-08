The stage is set for YS Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy to announce her new party in the state of Telangana. Sharmila's said in a statement on Monday that the new party name would be announced on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of the late leader Dr YSR. He said that they have already started making the necessary arrangements and programs required for the formation of the new party.

YS Sharmila registered her new party as 'YSR Telangana Party' (YSRTP). Her mother and Honorary Chairperson of the YSR Congress Party YS Vijayalakshmi had submitted a letter to the Election Commission stating that she had no objections to the party's name. As part of the registration process, the Central Election Commission (CEC) on April 30 stated that if there were any objections to the party name people should file the same with CEC

Earlier an application seeking party registration in the name of YSR Telangana Party was submitted to the Central Electoral Commission by Vaduka Rajagopal from Hyderabad on June 3. To this end, the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday posted details of several parties that have applied for new party registration on its website. The Central Election Commission (CEC) will take a decision on the application after considering the complaints and objections received by the 16th of this month.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila is slated to have a review meeting in Hyderabad with district leaders from across Telangana to discuss the launch of the new party on July 8th, membership drive, a padayatra to be conducted and the way forward.

Also Read: YS Sharmila's Medak Tour Begins