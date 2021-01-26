YS Sharmila Condemns Malicious Report Published In Andhra Jyothi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila strongly condemned the malicious writings targeting the family of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In press communiqué released on Monday, YS Sharmila stated that a news banner item carried by Andhra Jyothi Telugu daily on Sunday had come to her notice lately.

'' I strongly condemn these writings, targeted at maligning the YSR family with a bad intention,” she stated. YS Sharmila also said any newspaper or channel should not carry reports pertaining to a family, which is wrong and unethical.

We shall not hesitate to initiate legal action against such newspaper and the channel for carrying such malicious reports about YSR family,” she warned.

