YS Jagan's Governance Will Ensure YSRCP's Victory in All Local Body Elections: Kodali Nani

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that no one can stop the winning spree of YSRCP supporters and expressed confidence that they will win over 11,000 of the total 13,000 sarpanch seats in the ongoing Panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that TDP leaders are carrying out false propaganda to divert public attention for political gains. He said that Chandrababu Naidu was never concerned about the villages or the public welfare which reflected in the first phase results. The Minister stated that it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance that is driving the YSRCP on a winning spree in all local body elections and added that the TDP cadre itself will abandon Chandrababu after the results.

Speaking in regard to door delivery of ration supplies, Minister Kodali Nani stated that Andhra Pradesh is the only state across the country to distribute sortex rice and door deliver the ration supplies. Although the Chief Minister brought this initiative with 9260 vehicles, creating employment for thousands of people from backward communities, TDP leaders are intentionally politicising this by holding back its implementation at the village level. The minister said that the scheme was rolled out on February 1, but citing the election code, a few political parties with the support of SEC Ramesh Kumar have stopped the implementation in rural areas.

The Minister slammed the opposition leaders for creating hurdles and spreading irrelevant news through their selected media houses. He said that only 2067 of a total of 9260 vehicles are being used to deliver the supplies confining to urban areas. He assured that the government shall rectify any technical glitches involved in the scheme gradually and take the scheme forward.