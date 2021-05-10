Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the new and 15th Chief Minister of Assam in Guwahati today. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Sarma, who was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA. Himanta Biswa Sarma succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal after ending weeks of speculation as to who would the next CM be.

As per reports, outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal proposed his name as the BJP Legislature Party leader soon after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was earlier with Congress joined the BJP and later became the chief poll strategist for the saffron party.

He was earlier the Health and Finance Minister in Assam. Sarma who has a PhD from Guwahati University was a lawyer by training and active in student politics as general secretary (for three terms) at Cotton College and with the All Assam Student’s Union.

He joined the Congress in the 1990s and became an MLA from the Jalukbari constituency in 2001. Since then he has represented Jalukbari on behalf of the Congress. He joined the BJP in 2015 and won the elections in 2016.

He also served as a minister in the Congress-led state governments and in held the portfolios of Finance, Transformation & Development, Health & Family Welfare, PWD, Education in the former CM Sarbananda Sonowal's cabinet.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969 to Late Kailash Nath Sarma and Mrinalini Devi.He studied at Cotton College from higher secondary to post-graduation in Political Science from Cotton College. He also studied Law and was awarded a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) degree by Gauhati University.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Likely To Be New Assam Chief Minister