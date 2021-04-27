What's Your Problem Pappu Naidu: Vijayasai Reddy to Nara Lokesh on Exams

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy slammed Nara Lokesh for his remarks over the Andhra Pradesh Government to go ahead with the conduct of the SSC (10Th and Intermediate examinations as per schedule.

Taking to Twitter in his inimitable style the YSRCP MP made caustic remarks and asked, " What's your problem 'Pappu Naidu' if the exams are being conducted as per the COVID protocol. One has never seen a stranger person like Lokesh on this earth. Not sure if he actually wrote his 10th and intermediate exams or his father had someone write it on his behalf, he pondered. He is demanding that the exams be cancelled to spoil the future of the children, he said.

లోకేశ్ లాంటి వింత జీవి భూమ్మీద ఇంకెక్కడా కనిపించడు. టెన్త్, ఇంటర్ పరీక్షలు తనే రాసాడో, బాబు ఇంకెవరితోనైనా రాయించాడో! పిల్లల భవిష్యత్తును నాశనం చేయడానికి పరీక్షలు రద్దు చేయాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నాడు. కరోనా ప్రోటో కాల్స్ ప్రకారమే ఎగ్జామ్స్ జరుగుతాయి. నీ బాధేంటి పప్పు నాయుడు? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 27, 2021

In another tweet, he stated that N Chandrababu Naidu had no work left in AP. ''He is cooling his heels in the neighbouring state. Just to be in the news, he makes political statements, which make no sense. Though yellow media highlights these statements, Netizens on Social media give befitting blows to him for spreading lies, Vijayasai Reddy stated.

Also Read: AP 10th Class, Inter Exams As Scheduled, Holidays For Classes 1-9 From Tomorrow: Education Minister

Even as the Andhra Pradesh state government has been taking stringent measures to contain COVID-19, and ensure the safe conduct of the SSC (10th) and Intermediate examination, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are creating tension and confusion among the public for their political interests, AP Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

The Minister came down heavily on Nara Lokesh for demanding to cancel or postpone Class 10 and Intermediate exams and said the state government has taken the decision to conduct exams for the future of the students. He questioned how can the students compete in national-level institutions without writing the board exams. He questioned Naidu and Lokesh why they didn't comment or react while Narendra Modi said lockdown is the last option.

Also Read: Chandrababu Has Not Given One Responsible Suggestion To AP Govt: Botsa

