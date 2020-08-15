Looks like it’s the season of weddings. Our Telugu celebrities are entering into a new phase and are announcing their relationship status. Recently, we have seen the marriages of Rana Daggubati, Nithin and Nikhil.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that Sundeep is set to tie the knot soon. He wrote on Twitter which reads "2020 has had me revisiting a lot of things about my life and got me thinking on what makes me Happy..Gave me the time and courage to take the next Big Step in my Life. Probably also the most exciting, I can’t wait to share the news. Monday it is.”

His tweet went viral. Fans and netizens started congratulating him and the comments section is filled with wishes. But, we have to wait until Monday what Sundeep Kishan is going to announce.Reports claim that Sundeep Kishan is going to enter wedlock soon.

Sundeep Kishan is the nephew of popular cinematographer Chota K Naidu and Shyam K Naidu. He stepped into the Telugu film industry with the movie 'Prasthanam', his performance was noticed by the audience. But, he got clicked amongst the audience with the flick ‘Venkatadri Express'. Rakul Preet acted as the female lead and it is a breakthrough film for him. Watch this space for more updates.