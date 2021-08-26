HYDERABAD: It is well known that TRS leader and Labour Minister Chamkura Malla Reddy on Wednesday challenged TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy to contest against him from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. He offered to quit politics if Revanth Reddy won in the elections against him from the constituency.

While responding to corruption allegations leveled by the TPCC president during the latter’s programme at Muduchintalapalli in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where he accused the Minister of being a land grabber, the Minister said that the Central Government had a given clean chit to the Educational Institutions in Parliament.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, Malla Reddy that he was giving Revanth Reddy a deadline till this (Thursday) evening to accept his challenge. He made it clear once again that he was committed to his resignation if what was leveled against was proved. He claimed that everything earned was due to his hard work.

Insinuated by the language used by Revanth Reddy against KTR and KCR prompted him to react in that way, he clarified.

He said he had established educational institutions even before entering politics. The land where the educational institutions were set up was neither assigned nor occupied lands he clarified.

Telangana politics has taken another turn with the war of words and accusations between the ruling TRS party and Congress party reaching dramatic levels where the leaders were seen thigh-slapping and challenging each other and using abusive language in the meetings.

