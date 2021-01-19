Vijayawada Politics: Devineni Uma Prefers Arrest Instead Of Open Discussion With Kodali Nani

VIJAYAWADA: Instead of accepting, the challenge to have an open discussion thrown by Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, and MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao created a divergent tactic by staging a protest at NTR Statue in Gollapudi Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Even though the police officials made it clear that permission was not granted to Devineni to organise a protest he went ahead and staged a protest in the morning. Vijayawada police arrested the TDP leader, in what one might say the arrest was just to avoid the open discussion with the YSRCP leaders.

On Monday, Kodali Nani had criticised opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma for offering floral tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao on his 25th death anniversary. Speaking to the media after attending the programme of distributing 3648 Housing Sites, Kodali Nani alleged that Chandrababu and his followers were responsible for the death of NTR. He alleged that Chandrababu was the one who snatched the TDP party reigns from the founder, suspended NTR, and usurped the post of Chief Minister. Stating further Kodali Nani said that it was ridiculous for him to pay homage and boast about the leader.

Speaking further the Minister brought the fore that Chandrababu always wanted the Bharat Ratna be conferred on NTR's birthday. '' Why was it never done during your association with Vajpayee for five years and Narendra Modi for another five years '', he asked. Chandrababu, who is known for cheating, deception, and fraud, should be given the 'Prapancha Ratna' award, he scoffed.