TADEPALLY: YSRCP president and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy has focused on strengthening the party institutionally. As part of this, three senior leaders of the party were given key responsibilities. Party's district-wise responsibilities were given to Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subbareddy and advisor to the state government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The decision was taken by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to this effect.

Vijayasai Reddy has been entrusted with the party responsibilities of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam while YV Subbareddy was given the party responsibilities of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Chittoor districts. Similarly, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been entrusted with the party responsibilities of Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, and YSR Kadapa districts.

On the other hand, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been handed over the coordination responsibilities of the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. Vijayasai Reddy was given the responsibility of the party's affiliated wings. A press note has been released from the YSRCP office to this effect.