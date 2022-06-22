Vijayasai Reddy Takes a Jibe at Ayanna Pathrudu Over Land Grabbing Case

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy took a jibe at TDP Politburo Member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu's land grabbing issue.Taking to Twitter, Mr. Reddy said a notice was served to the former minister on encroachment of government land and he acknowledged it but didn't reply which means he accepted that the notice was valid. He also found fault with the yellow media coverage on the demolition of the compound wall of a former TDP minister.

ప్రభుత్వ భూమిని కబ్జా చేసినందుకు ముందే నోటీసు ఇచ్చారు. దానికి జవాబు లేదంటే తప్పును ఒప్పుకున్నట్టే. ‘అడుసు తొక్కనేల, కాలు కడగనేల’ అన్నట్టు దర్జాగా ఆక్రమించి ఇల్లు కట్టినప్పుడు ఇవన్నీ గుర్తురాలేదా గంజా? అర్థరాత్రి కూల్చడమేంటని ఎల్లో కులమీడియా, పచ్చ పార్టీ ఆర్తనాదాలు చేస్తున్నాయి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 22, 2022

On June 20, the Revenue department demolished a compound wall of former minister and Telugu Desam leader Ayyanna Patrudu’s house at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district.

Officials said the two cents of land belonged to the Irrigation department and it was illegally occupied by Patrudu for the construction of the wall.

