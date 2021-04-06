Vijayamma Slams TDP, Its Media For Targetting YSR Family

AMARAVATI: In a rebuttal to the ongoing attacks by a section of media on YSR family, YS Vijayamma has written an open letter firmly dealing with vicious issues raised by detractors.

A section of media, unable to support TDP which is fast losing its political relevance has been spreading malicious campaign against YSR family.

At a time when TDP has given up and withdrew from contest in ZPTC and MPTC polls, the section of media has been blowing up the remarks of YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter out of proportion, she said in the letter here on Monday.

As the detractors are not able to give a build-up to TDP image, they have been targeting our family to cover their weakness whenever Chandrababu's graph gets slipping down. Even Pawan Kalyan toed their line. Such an exercise has been practised by yellow media ever since the demise of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on September 2, 2009 and continues unabated, she said in the letter.

The State has witnessed Chandrababu Naidu announcing that TDP will not be contesting in MPTC and ZPTC elections after YSRCP won a landslide in recent Panchayat and Municipal polls. TDP and yellow media have been propagating false information, she said and added that people never believed in the false propaganda of yellow media which is why Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received an overwhelming response from them. As the yellow media is not able to convince people to support TDP, it has been targeting YSR family, which is evident of unethical practices, she said.

The apprehensions of YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter were being distorted by the yellow media but we are equally eager to bring the culprits to book expeditiously. It was Naidu who was in power for two and half months after the incident and suspicions were raised against Adinarayana Reddy, who was then minister in Naidu's cabinet. Pawan Kalyan sharing dais with Adinarayana Reddy, now in BJP, during Tirupati by-poll campaign criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy despite knowing that the case is being investigated by CBI.

She slammed yellow media and TDP for spreading lies despite knowing that the murder attempt on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was made in October 2018 and it was Naidu who was in power dealing the case till May 2019 and it was central agencies investigating the case at present. YS Jagan also wrote letters to the central government to expedite investigation in these cases.

She said that Radhakrishna had falsely scribbled that Sunita had been lamenting for justice even though her brother was the chief Minister and Sharmila also stood in support of Sunita. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the mentality of addressing even the gardener as Anna, if he is any elder to him and people of Andhra Pradesh have already witnessed Jagan’s nature all these years during Padayatra and Odarpu Yatra. She questioned Radhakrishna, how he could make such serious false allegations on their family?

YS Vijayamma said that Sunita indeed demanded justice by punishing those who killed Vivekananda Reddy, which is everyone’s opinion in the family and asserted that she has the entire family to support her on this matter. She stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot get involved while the Central Government organisation has been investigating the case, irrespective whether it is his own case or his uncle’s case despite being a Chief Minister. Recalling the death of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, she said that they once had confusion about whether he was murdered or it was an accident but was not in a position to do anything.

Responding to his writings, that someone had prevented YS Jagan from paying tribute to Vivekananda Reddy on his death anniversary, she clarified that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself told her to attend the event and added that a section of the media was intentionally trying to bring conflicts between my children.

She stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that he could not lead the YSR Congress in Telangana because he felt that his relations with the Chief Minister of any neighbouring state or with the government there were important for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh. YS Sharmila had decided that she should be in the service of the people as a daughter-in-law of Telangana, believing that God has given her an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana. ‘These are different opinions but not differences between the two of them,’ she said and slammed Radhakrishna for writing a series of false allegations on the family.

Further, YS Vijayamma said that it does not matter if their culture is not respected by TDP or their friendly media houses, but will not take these cheap writings degrading their family. It is evident that Chandrababu is behind these writings and showcasing his sheer jealousy, as he had been defeated in the recent polls. Since Chandrababu is doing political asceticism, nothing was left for them except to gain some attention through these vague writings on the YSR family and continuing these actions for over a year. She said that their family has been fighting for the past four and a half decades, with these false allegations and suggested the yellow media to work on something useful other than running magazines and bluffing people with lies.

