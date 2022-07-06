NEW DELHI: Five people, including one person who goes by the alias "Ramayani Chaiwala", filed papers on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process vice-presidential election. July 19 is the last date for filing nominations.The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10 and the next vice president will take oath on August 11.

A candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers. The security deposit for the election is Rs 15,000.

According to the details available with the office of the returning officer, K Padmarajan of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani from Ahmedabad, Hosmath Vijayanand from Bengaluru and Naidugari Rajasekhar Srimukhalingam from Andhra Pradesh have filed their nominations for the vice-presidential polls. Anand Singh Khushwaha from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, who goes by the alias "Ramayani Chaiwala", was also among those who filed nomination papers at the returning officer's office in Parliament. Though Khushwaha's papers were accepted, he did not submit the security deposit of Rs 15,000.

Ramayani Chaiwala has attracted everyone's attention by filing nominations many times in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections along with the presidential election. As per reports he has contested the elections 24 times.

The papers of Srimukhalingam were rejected as he failed to submit a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the voters' list of the Lok Sabha constituency in which he or she is residing.

The four other nominations will come up for scrutiny on July 20. These nominations are set to be rejected as they were not supported by 20 parliamentarians as proposers and 20 others as seconders.

Meanwhile the political parties are yet to name their candidates for the election. Unlike the presidential polls, for the vice-presidential election, the voting takes place in the Parliament House.