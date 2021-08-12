Twitter Blocks Congress' Official Twitter Handle, INC Fumes at Modi

Microblogging site Twitter gave a shock to the Congress party. Along with the Twitter account of Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi which was already locked, the social media giant has now come under fire for temporarily blocking the accounts of five other senior Congress leaders.

Twitter also blocked the official Twitter handle of Congress. Congress leaders are angry over this development. The Twitter accounts of party media head Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, party whip in the Lok Sabha Manikyam Tagore, former minister Jitendra Singh and women Congress president Sushmita Dev have been suspended.

This was revealed by party leader Pranav Jha on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at Twitter chief Jack Dorsey. The Congress is fuming at the Modi government after finding that the accounts of nearly 5,000 other leaders and activists, including their senior leaders, have been blocked on social media.

In its install page post, the Congress stated that the Congress had fought for the independence of the country and had achieved the aspirations of the people only through truth and non-violence and then won and would win again by working in people's interests.

The INC also challenged Twitter saying such acts wouldn't deter the party from serving the nation. It is known that Twitter blocked Rahul Gandhi's account after he shared the picture of the victim's parents in the recent murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the National Commission for the Rights of the Child has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking action against Rahul and reacting seriously to the sharing of photos of the victims on social media.