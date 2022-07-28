Truth Behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Break Up

In the wake of rumors that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had split up, actor Jackie Shroff spoke about their relationship in a recent interview. He stated that it was up to the actors to decide "whether or not they are compatible." Jackie clarified that he has no intention of following his son's love life. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Jackie said that his son and Disha are good friends, and they are still friends. He added that they are good buddies and spend time with each other besides work.

"See, it's up to them (Tiger and Disha) whether they're together or not, whether they're compatible (with each other) or not," Jackie explained. " It is their love story, just as mine and my wife (Ayesha) have ours. Disha and I have a good equation. And, as I previously stated, they are happy together because they meet, and discuss," said Jackie. Disha and Tiger Shroff have been together for a long time, and their breakup has been widely speculated in recent days.