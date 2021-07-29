The Truth About Kondapalli Illegal Mining By TDP Revealed With Evidence

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) strongly objected to allegations leveled by TDP on the G.Kondur incident, YSRCP has said that it was Devineni Uma, who had instigated his cadre to attack the YSRCP leaders and Dalits.

Speaking to media at the party central office on Wednesday, he slammed TDP leader Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao for creating drama and spreading false information that he was attacked by YSRCP leaders. He stated that it was Uma who went to the village and provoked the TDP cadre to attack YSRCP leaders.

Talking about the mining activities which have been going on in Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam areas since 1978 and there was clear evidence to show that during the term of the TDP illegal mining was taking place. Google maps show that 70 percent of mining has taken place since Devineni became a minister. In 2018, he threatened the contractors and the owners of the crushers and blackmailed them for commissions. If that was not possible he would mark it as "Forest Land" and stopped all works, Kodali Nani said.

After making money he would inform the Revenue Minister KE Krishnamurthy and tell him that it was revenue lands and would get a Stay order and continue the illegal activities.

After their defeat, he now indulges in mudslinging and makes false allegations that the Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was conducting illegal mining. Devineni Uma alleges that the Mylavaram MLA sold gravel, concrete, and chips. Vasantha Krishna Prasad came into politics after 50 years and he is the owner of the largest spinning mill in the state. He competed against Devineni Uma and won against him. It is not right to make such frivolous and baseless allegations on people who are serving the people honestly, Kodali Nani said. If there is anyone who is corrupt in this state it is Chandrababu Naidu and the late NT Rama Rao himself said that if there is anyone in the state who is doing wrong, it has to be Chandrababu.

Kodali said that the police should take action and find out the truth behind all of this. The Minister also shared pictures of the Google Maps to the extent of mining done during the TDP between 2014-2019.

In a report published in The New Indian Express on 5th December 2017 titled -AP govt plans to denotify 30k acres of forest land, the TDP government after acquiring more than 33,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in 29 capital region villages for the construction of capital Amaravati in 2015 through the land pooling scheme, the State government planned to denotify 30,000 acres of forest land - 15,000 acres in Kondapalli Reserve Forest area and 15,000 acres Kotturu-Tadepalli stretch. However, the initial plans to de-notify the 15,000 acres of land in Kondapalli reserve forest area failed to get the Union government’s approval.

So instead the TDP government sought permission to denotify forest lands in Adavi Nekkalam and other 15,000 acres of land in Kondapalli. The State government restarted its efforts to get at least 15,000 acres of land in the Kondapalli reserve forest area out of the 25,000 acres of land in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Kanchikacharla, G Konduru, and A Konduru mandals. The de-notified lands were to be used for mining activities. This was stated by the then Vijayawada Forest Range Officer RV Prasad. There was also a concern that if these lands were notified there would be a severe loss to the green cover in the district.

