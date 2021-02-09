TRS working in Huzurnagar at the Behest of Land Sharks: Uttam Reddy

TPCC President and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the pink party is working in Huzurnagar at the behest of land sharks and TRS leaders were turning a blind eye to the encroachments in the Assembly constituency.

“There are various forums to seek justice. If the opposition Congress and BJP have any proof, they can go to the court. Elections should be won by winning the hearts of the people and not by deriving cheap publicity,” Uttam said.

He went one step further and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar had been pressurizing the district administration not to take any action against the land grabbers. Uttam questioned, “While the issue of encroachment of tribal lands has created uproar, why the State government has been mum on the matter”.

