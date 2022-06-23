TRS Corporator Vijaya Reddy Joins Congress

HYDERABAD: TRS Khairatabad municipal corporator P. Vijaya Reddy, daughter of former minister, the late P. Janardhan Reddy joined Congress party in the presence of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons on this occasion, Vijaya Reddy said that she is always indebted to Khairatabad constituency people and the decision of joining Congress party was not taken in a day.

“I was saddened by the recent happenings in Hyderabad. The government is boasting that it has come up with She Teams meant to provide safety and security to women but still the heinous crimes against the girls and women have been increasing in the state,” She added.

She further added that the people in the state have been waiting for pension and ration cards since many days. She also stated the welfare of the people has been set aside in the state.

The Congress party only does justice to the poor in the state, she said after shifting her loyalities from the ruling TRS party to the Congress party.

