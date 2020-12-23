TPCC Satyagraha: Neglect of Panchayat Raj Institutions Highlighted

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS Government was using Panchayat Raj institutions and urban local bodies for corruption. He also said that the strengthening of Panchayat Raj institutions and local bodies was necessary for survival of democracy in the country.



Addressing a day-long Satyagraha Deekhsha at Indira Park which was organised by Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan to highlight the neglect of PR institutions and urban local bodies and their elected representatives by TRS Government. The Deeksha was also addressed by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Seethakka and Jagga Reddy, former PCC Presidents V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Leader of Opposition in Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Secretary G. Chinna Reddy, former minister Dr. J. Geeta Reddy, Panchayati Raj Sanghatan State Incharge Kiran, PRS State convener Dr Palvai Harish and others leaders.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS Government has turned the elected representatives of PR institutions and urban local bodies into symbolic entities with no powers or say in the decision making process. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has completely crushed Gram Panchayats and other institutions by ending their relevance.



The TPCC Chief alleged that KCR Government was harassing the elected representatives of Congress party, especially in rural areas of Telangana. He said that the Congress party would not tolerate the harassment of the TRS party. He advised all the elected representatives of Congress to get in touch with PRS State Convener Dr. Harish and other leaders if they are ever subjected to any kind of harassment or discrimination by the TRS Government.



Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS leaders were looting the Gram Panchayats by taking commission from agencies for purchase of tractors, LEDs and other items. He said Panchayats were being forced to purchase the tractors through selective contractors. He said that the State Government has been making claims of constructing Rythu Vedikas and Shamshana Vatikas across Telangana. But no bills have been released so far for those works. He said that the State Government was diverting Panchayat funds sent by the Finance Commission. He demanded that the State Government should permit direct funding for Panchayat Raj institutions to ensure development in rural areas.



The TPCC reminded that the previous Congress regimes used to issue direct funds for Gram Panchayats. However, the TRS Government was not only reducing the protocol and relevance of Sarpanches, but planning to end their cheque powers.



Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that CM KCR was ruling the State in an autocratic and 'devilish' manner. Stating that he has been a member of Assembly/Parliament since 1999, he said he had never seen such an arrogant government in his entire political career. He said elected representatives of Congress party were being arrested even when they were holding peaceful Satyagraha. He said that the TRS would soon lose power and 'Kalvakuntla Company' would retire at home.



The Congress leaders also paid tributes to senior leader Motilal Vora who passed away on Monday. They observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect for the former CM of Madhya Pradesh.