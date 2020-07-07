HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for battling COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the TRS government's failure in battling the coronavirus pandemic and demanded the inclusion of COVID-19 treatment into Arogyasri.

Expressing outrage over Hyderabad city police, he questioned Banjara Hills Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) why police force has been deployed at his residence and why police are stopping party workers who are coming to meet him.

He said Telangana Chief Secretary has humiliated the Governor's position as the bureaucrat did not turn up for the meeting called by the Governor to discuss the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the CS is ineligible for the post.

Reddy further said that the people in the state have been losing confidence in the judicial system.

Referring to the construction of the new secretariat building, he criticized the ruling TRS party leaders for the construction of buildings in the name of Vaastu and other superstitions spending crores while the people of the state are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.