Tirupati: TDP Atchannaidu Opposes Village Volunteer System, Offers RS 10K To Party Cadre

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu while speaking at the 40th Foundation Day ceremony of the party said that he would see the end of the Village Volunteer system in the State. Addressing the party cadre at the TDP party office premises at Kapilathirtham in Tirupati on Monday, Atchannaidu who was present as the chief guest, commented that the system of volunteers was a wasted exercise and opposed. He instructed the TDP activists to file complaints against the volunteers if they ever noticed their shortcomings and WhatsApp him on the number 7557557744.

Atchannaidu even went to the extent of promising a reward of Rs 10,000 to those who identified any faults. Speaking further he spoke about the increase in rates of alcohol and demanded that the government reduce the prices.

He called for the TDP cadre to work together for the party's victory in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections.

The former minister seemed to be following the TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu's footsteps literally, in not removing shoes with complete disregard about people's sentiments.

During the TDP Formation Day celebrations at the Party office, the holy Tirupati prasadam laddu and vadas were placed under the bust of the founder NT Rama Rao along with coconuts for everyone to break. Under normal tradition, people remove footwear when they partake the offerings of God and while breaking coconuts.

However, that did not seem to be the case with a few TDP leaders including Atchennaidu, who insulted the sentiments of the devotees by wearing shoes at the dais.

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu, several MLCs, former local MLA Sugunamma, former chairman of TUDA Narasimha Yadav and others were present at the function.

