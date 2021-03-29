Tirupati Lok Sabha By-Polls: YSRCP Candidate Dr Gurumurthy Files Nomination

NELLORE: The YSR Congress Party contender Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy filed his nomination papers for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection in the presence of SPSR Nellore District Collector here on Monday. Before filing nominations he reached the YSRCP office in Nellore district and paid tributes to the statue of the late leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Later, Gurumurthy paid homage to the Ambedkar statue at the VR Center.

In a rally, Gurumurthy reached the Collectorate along with district YSRCP leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists and filed three sets of nominations.

Speaking on the occasion, candidate Dr Gurumurthy said that he filed his nominations with the blessings of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is nominating with blessings and now he sought the blessings from the people.

Dr Gurumurthy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, State Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, K. Kannababu and A. Suresh and MLAs Bhumana Kurunakar Reddy, B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

The Ministers were given the responsibilities of taking up the poll campaign in the seven Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency including Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Venkatagiri in the SPSR Nellore district.

The Tirupati By-polls were necessitated due to the sudden death of MP Balli Durgaprasad last year.

Dr M Gurumurthy Profile

A soft-spoken person Dr Gurumurthy was born into a simple Dalit family at Mannasamudram, in Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district. Gurumurthy's parents were Ramanamma and Munikrishnaiah, and he has four older sisters and one younger sister.

His father Munikrishnaiah was a farmer and they had two acres of land. He received these lands from the government in 1975. Later he received the pattas to the land during the reign of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and is currently cultivating mangoes in it.

Gurumurthy received his primary education in Mannasamudram up to class five and from class six to ten in the adjoining Bandarupalli ZP High School and completed his Intermediate education in Tirupati.

Gurumurthy qualified in the EAMCET and completed physiotherapy course at SWIMS in Tirupati. At that time, he often went and met YS Rajasekhara Reddy as a student union leader.

Even as he worked closely with his family, Gurumurthy continued working as a physiotherapist in private hospitals. He later joined the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2017.