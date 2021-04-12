Tirupati Bypolls: AP People Have Faith In CM Jagan, Says YSRCP

Brushing aside the TDP comments on the cancellation of the Chief Minister’s tour to Tirupati, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said that the tour was put off only due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, but not for any other reason.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Minister slammed the TDP and BJP leaders for the malicious campaign alleging that the Chief Minister was afraid to face TDP in electioneering and said that YSRCP shall continue the winning streak as people have faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s good governance.

As Chittoor and Nellore districts have been registering a large number of Covid-19 cases, the Chief Minister cancelled his tour, he clarified. He said that the public has blessed YSRCP in the recent local body elections right from Ichapuram to Hindupur and stated that TDP and BJP are only competing for second place in Tirupati while YSRCP will win with a thumping majority.

The Minister challenged TDP and BJP leaders to speak on promises made in AP Reorganisation Act along with their stand on Special Status. He said that neither TDP nor BJP has any moral right to ask for a vote without speaking on the special status of Visakha Steel Plant. Asserting that the previous TDP government had tossed the special status for personal benefits, he said that Chandrababu Naidu utterly failed in resolving the state issue from the centre.

Further, Kannababu said that TDP’s agenda is only to make people forget their wrongdoings by speaking sensational things against the government.

Responding to the comments over YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, Kannababu said that CBI is investigating the case and there is no role of State government as the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. He said that TDP leaders are unnecessarily digging it to create sensation and divert people’s attention and reminded them that the incident took place during the TDP government.